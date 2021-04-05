According to Kierslyn Kujawa, Earth's Ally brand ambassador and plant influencer behind PlantedinPots, many of your plants may be due for a repotting come spring. Most plants need to be repotted in new soil every year or two. If water is draining through your plant too quickly (or not draining at all), that's a sure sign that it needs a new home.

You don't necessarily need to put your plant in a bigger pot, per se, unless it's showing signs that it's outgrown its current one.