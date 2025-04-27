Argan oil is one of the best single-ingredient products you can use on your strands. It's super hydrating, helps to seal the hair cuticle, boosts shine, and can even heal a dry scalp. Use this oil as a heat protectant, post-styling booster, scalp treatment, or nourishing pre-rinse hair mask. Plus, it even has benefits for the skin—read up on those here, if you're curious.