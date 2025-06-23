If you're looking to spice up your love life in the bedroom, you may want to consider a stone for tapping into your sensuality, such as sunstone. After all, love is a process of intimacy, and according to Askinosie, sunstone "keeps our sensual essence from lying dormant within us and encourages it to flourish outward instead. As Sunstone carries the revitalizing energy of the sun, it has the ability to bring light back into our life and our true, beautiful being."