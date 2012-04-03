Easy Way to Cleanse Your Home of Negative Energy

Spring is the perfect time to clear out the old to bring in the new. Of course, clearing clutter is the first step in cleaning your space. The second step, is to do a space cleansing where you remove the energy debris that has built up over time. Once you perform the cleansing, the energy of the space lifts, brightens, and circulates freely. Then, implementing feng shui becomes a breeze.

The energy debris can be a result of negative emotions, thoughts, occurrences, and stress that you have experienced in your space. Your house is like a sponge. Whatever transpires in your environment is absorbed into the walls, furniture, carpet, ceiling, and objects. Frequently, these negative energies accumulate in the corners and tucked away places. Also, if you had a negative event happen recently or a lot of sadness or fear, cleanse your space immediately! Visualize space cleansing as wiping away dust bunnies from the past.