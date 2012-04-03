mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

Easy Way to Cleanse Your Home of Negative Energy

Jayme Barrett
Feng Shui Expert By Jayme Barrett

Spring is the perfect time to clear out the old to bring in the new. Of course, clearing clutter is the first step in cleaning your space. The second step, is to do a space cleansing where you remove the energy debris that has built up over time. Once you perform the cleansing, the energy of the space lifts, brightens, and circulates freely. Then, implementing feng shui becomes a breeze.

The energy debris can be a result of negative emotions, thoughts, occurrences, and stress that you have experienced in your space. Your house is like a sponge. Whatever transpires in your environment is absorbed into the walls, furniture, carpet, ceiling, and objects. Frequently, these negative energies accumulate in the corners and tucked away places. Also, if you had a negative event happen recently or a lot of sadness or fear, cleanse your space immediately! Visualize space cleansing as wiping away dust bunnies from the past.

Image by Vicki Grafton Photography / Stocksy

When Should You Space Cleanse?

The following situations are appropriate times to space cleanse:

  • After you remove clutter
  • After an argument
  • When you move into a new space
  • When a roommate or companion moves out
  • After a divorce or break-up
  • After an illness or death
  • When you buy an antique or second-hand item
  • Anytime you desire fresh energy for a new project or beginning.
  • Before implementing feng shui

How to Cleanse a Space:

  • Here is a simple space-cleansing technique to perform on your home, office, or even on a specific object:
  • Create a strong intention in your mind to clear the space in order to bring in vibrant, healthy energy.
  • Burn sandalwood incense or dried sage to disintegrate the negative energy in each room. (Buy incense from India, Japan or China as the energy is stronger.) Wave it counterclockwise in each corner, closet, and cabinet. You may also let one stick burn in each room. Say, “Thank you for the complete disintegration of all negative energies, thoughts, and emotions from this room now.”
  • After cleansing, always open East windows and doors to allow fresh energy of the sun to enter.
  • Light a candle to dedicate energy to your endeavors. Say your wish out loud. For example, “I am so grateful for all the love, harmony, and healthy energy pouring into my home right now.”
  • Imagine brilliant white light filling the whole space. Visualize your home or office as a shining star emanating light, positive energy and blessing to everyone who enters.

Feel confident that the energy in your home is fresh and ready to receive all the opportunities Spring has in store for you.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jayme Barrett
Jayme Barrett Feng Shui Expert
Jayme Barrett is a feng shui consultant, speaker, retreat leader and best-selling author of Feng Shui Your Life. She is passionate about leading her Rejuvenation Retreats which include...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-4398/Easy-Way-to-Cleanse-Your-Home-of-Negative-Energy.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!