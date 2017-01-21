Is Your Metabolism Flexible? A Doctor Explains How To Burn More Fat

You may want to check how long you can go without eating by fasting for short periods of time. Try starting with three hours, eventually extending it to 12. For instance, allow your last meal of the day to be at 5 p.m. and don't eat again until 5 a.m. Some studies show that getting all your calories in the morning window when your metabolism is supposed to be most active and then fasting from early afternoon on, improves your metabolism and helps with weight loss.

The concept behind eTRF is that it causes your body to move to fat stores for energy and positively affects the circadian rhythm of your body. The circadian rhythm of the body is normally influenced by light and dark cycles and is also controlled by feeding and fasting cycles—meaning that the circadian clock controls the body's metabolism to be active or inactive. When you do eTRF, the active cycle of metabolism increases after the long period of fasting, so that you break down more fat for fuel.