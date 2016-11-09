The Ultimate Guide To Your Chakras: What To Eat, Say & Think To Balance Each
This primer walks you through the best foods and spiritual practices for bringing back balance to each of the seven chakras—the body's main energy centers.
The Root Chakra
Signs the root chakra is out balance include when you have joint pain or tightness (especially in the hips or knees); lower back pain; swollen feet; feelings of insecurity, not being safe, and unmet basic needs.
Supportive foods:
- Bright red foods from the earth (check sugar content if appropriate), including red apple and cranberry, foods with roots such as radishes, red potatoes, beets; red beans and lentils.
- Red fruits, including watermelon, pomegranate, cherries, all red berries.
- Food grown with deep tree roots or on a vine. Red herbal teas such as rooibos or hibiscus.
- Harvest grains and other deeply rooted grains and proteins.
- Earthly mineral stews and broths.
Beneficial practices:
- Grounding down to earth by walking barefoot on soil, sand, or grass.
- Doing strong, grounded yoga poses, such as tree and mountain.
- Reestablishing roots by learning to forgive those mistakes or transgressions committed by caregivers in early childhood and learning to provide those things that instill a feeling of safety, security, and basic needs being met on a daily basis.
- Taking ownership of old story.
The Sacral Chakra
The sacral chakra could be out of balance if you suffer from addictions, overemphasize sexuality and self-pleasure, feel the need to fit into a specific image, or feel creatively stifled.
Supportive foods:
- Foods with a high water element in them.
- Orange foods like cumin, turmeric, and ginger.
- Spices and teas that soothe elimination and balance hormones.
- Carrots, peppers, squashes, oranges, tangerines.
- Foods with vitamins C, B, and A.
Beneficial practices:
- Self-affirmation.
- Listening to what your body tells you it needs.
- Yoga for balance.
- Walking, swimming, slow hikes.
- Journaling feelings of desires, destiny manifesting, and dreams.
- Intimate touch.
The Solar Plexus Chakra
Signs that the solar plexus is out of balance include a lack of self-worth, unhealthy digestive and sleep patterns, and adrenal fatigue.
Supportive foods:
- Gut-healing foods like kefir, yogurt, oat bran, cinnamon.
- Lemon, yellow vegetables, and healthy fats and oils.
- Light-green vegetables with a high water base (celery and cucumber).
- Aloe juice.
- Avocado.
- Fennel and mint.
- Soothing chamomile and herbal teas.
Beneficial practices:
- Chakra meditation.
- Slowing down and doing gentle exercises without outside distractions.
- Belly breathwork such as Lion's Breath, and yogic twists.
The Heart Chakra
The heart chakra could be out of balance if you're experiencing feelings of isolation and tension in the chest.
Supportive foods:
- Vibrant green nutrient-rich vegetables (like limes, green apples, zucchinis, and celery).
- Clear water.
- Healthy fats like raw nuts and avocados.
- Green beans, lima beans, mung beans.
Beneficial practices:
- Yogic heart and chest openers.
- Exercises that stimulate the limbic system (such as rebounding).
- Long, slow walks.
- Shoulder and neck massage.
- Warm baths.
The Throat Chakra
The throat chakra could be out of balance if you're experiencing thyroid issues, irregular hormones, and feel unable to speak your truth.
Supportive foods:
- Blueberries.
- Clear liquids or broths.
- Herbal teas.
- Alkaline or mineral water.
Beneficial practices:
- Speaking truthfully and with brevity.
- Deep diaphragmatic breath.
- Visualizing speaking your truth to a loved one, friend, or authority figure.
- Looking at images of favorite bodies of water.
The Third Eye Chakra
The third eye chakra could be blocked if you struggle to tap into your intuition or feel out of synch with your spiritual side.
Supportive foods:
- Raw nuts especially walnuts.
- Purple and purple-red fruits (in small amounts) such as goji berries and acai.
- Cruciferous vegetables especially broccoli.
- Clean, organic meats.
- Freshwater fish.
- Pineapple and papaya.
Beneficial practices:
- Yoga or long stretches.
- Simple repetitive movements such as hiking, swimming, or tai chi.
- Visiting majestic landscapes that put the greater picture into perspective.
The Crown Chakra
The crown chakra could be out of balance if you suffer from migraines and stiff joints or feel unsupported in the world.
Supportive foods:
- Aloe vera
- Seeds like chia and sesame
- Bone and vegetable broths.
Beneficial practices:
- Asking for help from spiritual guides above and all around, including loved ones passed.
- Gratitude practices.
- Awareness of breath.
