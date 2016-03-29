7 Surprising Signs You're Not Getting Enough Protein

Protein is essential for living organisms. It gives us energy, helps our bodies recover, and keeps our tummies satisfied. Protein is composed of long-chain amino acids, which are the building blocks of muscle.

Your body produces 11 amino acids and the others—the 9 so-called essential amino acids—you must consume from food.

How would you know if you're protein deficient? Below are some symptoms that can be related to inadequate protein. Keep in mind that as with any nutrient deficiency, symptoms can have other causes, so this is a general list and not to be used to self-diagnose.