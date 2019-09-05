13 Foods To Help Ease Anxiety & Stress
Anxiety disorders affect about 40 million American adults, which is about 18% of the U.S. adult population, with research suggesting that nearly 30% of American adults will qualify for an anxiety disorder diagnosis at some point in their lives.
I often see people who are struggling with anxiety and are taking medications to manage it. When they come to me, they either don't like how they feel on the pharmaceuticals or they want to address the underlying cause and eventually get off the medications.
Functional medicine acknowledges that the body is interconnected, and we have to address the underlying dysfunctions that give rise to conditions like anxiety. Eating a balanced diet full of nutrient-rich, bioavailable foods can help you manage those dysfunctions and ease anxiety.
Here's a list of 13 foods that are used to address the common underlying dysfunctions that contribute to stress and anxiety disorders:
1. Oysters
Research has correlated an imbalance of zinc to copper with anxiety. This trace mineral ratio is responsible for proper neurotransmitter function and adaptation to stress. Increased copper and decreased zinc may lead to symptoms of anxiety.
I run trace mineral labs for my patients to see if this is a factor in their case. If it is, oysters are packed with zinc! This superfood of the sea is a great way to balance the proper trace mineral ratio and your stress levels. It's also important to note that foods like grains and legumes contain phytic acid, an anti-nutrient that can bind to zinc and block its absorption.
Bonus: Oysters are also a good source of iron. Low iron levels have been associated with anxiety and depression even without clinical anemia.
2. Chamomile tea
Sip on this natural anti-anxiety medicine for its natural calming effect. Chamomile tea's soothing powers have been known for centuries, and modern science now backs the connection. In one study, the mild tea was shown to significantly decrease anxiety symptoms in just a few weeks!
3. Rooibos tea
Rooibos, or African red bush tea, is a delicious way to bring calm to your day. This naturally sweet, caffeine-free tea is packed with antioxidants. Plus, researchers believe it may have a balancing effect on cortisol, the body's main stress hormone.
4. Full-fat kefir
In functional medicine, the gut is considered the "second brain" because it's home to 95% of your "feel-good" hormone, serotonin. With more than 100 million neurons, your gut's health is essential to overall health.
Bacterial imbalances in the gut can alter brain chemistry, leading to anxiety. But probiotics, from fermented foods or supplements, can help repopulate your gut with friendly bacteria.* And kefir, an ancient fermented dairy drink, might just be the most powerful probiotic ever!
Kefir also has fat-soluble vitamins A, D, and K2, all important for brain health.
5. Turkey
You know that tired feeling people feel after Thanksgiving dinner? It's actually from the tryptophan in the turkey. Tryptophan is a precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin, which helps you to feel calm.
Low levels of dietary tryptophan have been associated with mood swings, anxiety, and depression in animal studies. Consuming a diet high in tryptophan, especially from meat, has been shown to reduce anxiety disorders.
6. Turmeric
Curcuminoids, the antioxidants in turmeric, have neuroprotective qualities and can help enhance your mood.*
7. Organ meats
If you eat meat, organ meats are some of the best sources of zinc and vitamin D, essential nutrients needed for beating anxiety. Liver is also abundant in B vitamins, which are needed for methylation, a metabolic process in the body that is responsible for proper synthesis of neurotransmitters that regulate mood.
Homocysteine levels and MTHFR mutations are two tests that I run to ensure optimal neurotransmitter metabolism and methylation.
8. Avocados
This superfruit is great for brain health and anxiousness. They contain potassium, which helps naturally lower blood pressure. Avocados also contain beneficial B vitamins and monounsaturated fats that are needed for neurotransmitter and brain health.
9. Dark chocolate
Science has vindicated chocolate lovers everywhere. A randomized, placebo-controlled trial published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology revealed that people who drank a dark chocolate drink, equal to about 1.5 ounces of dark chocolate per day, felt calmer than those who did not.
The stress-relieving powers of dark chocolate may be due to their high flavonoid content. These antioxidants stimulate blood flow to the brain, which may improve cognition and mood.
10. Asparagus
This sulfur-rich vegetable contains the specifically beneficial B vitamin folate. Low levels of folate are linked to neurotransmitter impairment, which can lead to anxiety.
A one-cup serving provides almost 20% of the recommended daily allowance for folate. It also contains moderate amounts of potassium, which can lower blood pressure.
11. Adaptogenic Herbs
One common culprit of stress I find in my patients is dysfunction in the hormone-signaling pathway called the brain-adrenal axis. The adrenal glands are responsible for regulating many hormonal jobs in the body, including the secretion of cortisol, a stress hormone.
Chronic stress can overstimulate the adrenals, leading to adrenal fatigue, a condition that can cause fatigue, irritability, and brain fog. In addition, stress hormones, like cortisol, can cause serotonin receptors to become less sensitive to activation.
Adaptogens are a class of ancient healing herbs that support normal cortisol levels and enhances the bodies ability to manage stress.* Try ashwagandha, rhodiola, or holy basil to help support brain-adrenal function and calm your stress response.*
12. Leafy greens
If you struggle with stress and anxiety, go for the greens! Plant foods like Swiss chard and spinach are rich in magnesium, the natural "chill pill." Magnesium is essential for the proper functioning of GABA receptors in the brain. GABA, short for gamma-aminobutyric acid, is your body's "calm-down" signal, promoting relaxation and managing stress.* Magnesium also helps regulate the brain-adrenal axis for added stress support.*
13. Fatty meat
Inflammation is another important factor when it comes to brain health and anxiety. And one way to fight that is healthy fats. Omega-3 fats, the "healthy fats," are essential for healthy hormones, brain function, and keeping inflammation at bay. Not only that, but omega-3 fats have been shown to decrease stress.
Omega-rich foods like Alaskan salmon and grass-fed beef can help decrease inflammation and keep cortisol and adrenaline from spiking.