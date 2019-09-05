13 Foods To Help Ease Anxiety & Stress

Anxiety disorders affect about 40 million American adults, which is about 18% of the U.S. adult population, with research suggesting that nearly 30% of American adults will qualify for an anxiety disorder diagnosis at some point in their lives.

I often see people who are struggling with anxiety and are taking medications to manage it. When they come to me, they either don't like how they feel on the pharmaceuticals or they want to address the underlying cause and eventually get off the medications.