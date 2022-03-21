This Tropical Tree Thrives As A Houseplant: Just Be Sure To Get The Right Type

Yucca plants are native to the Caribbean and North and South America and grow in arid, hot climates. Its succulent qualities allow the plant to store water in its leaves to withstand long periods of drought. There are over 40 species of yucca plants, but very few that are adapted to grow inside. One species, Yucca gigantea (also goes by Yucca elephantipes) is the star of the show that can live indoors. This variety is what you’ll find at a garden center or nursery when browsing to buy a yucca houseplant.

“The yucca is a striking architectural plant that can add a dramatic focal point to a room as long as it has the correct growing conditions to keep it healthy and strong,” says Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, founder of The Houseplant Guru and author of four books, including Houseplants: The Complete Guide.