If you think stress or tight hairstyles may have something to do with your scalp pain, giving yourself a regular scalp massage can help relieve this pain while also loosening built-up tension. "Massaging your scalp with coconut oil two to three times a week and washing it out after 45 minutes," Gaunitz says, may help. The coconut oil will not only make it easier for fingers to move through your hair, but it also provides soothing and healing properties for the skin and moisture for both the skin and hair.