"First of all, I think sleep is the most underrated high-performance tool we have," Nicola states. "It's like a sewage system or a dishwasher, if you will. It washes all of the debris and junk that accumulates during the day."

If you don't get enough sleep, your brain cannot clear out that debris, and those toxins can start to build up. "One of the proteins that builds up is amyloid beta—this is a protein that is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's2 ," Nicola notes.

Focus on quality and quantity of sleep—make sure you get around eight hours each night if you can, and try to improve the quality of sleep if you’re prone to subpar slumber. Might we suggest one of these potent sleep aids?