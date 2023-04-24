“Honestly, creatine is probably the best thing,” Nicola says. Creatine is an amino acid that “is imperative for the brain, and it helps in brain cellular metabolism and energy production,” she adds.

However, the brain creates less creatine as you age. “At age 30, our brain begins to atrophy,” Nicola says, in part due to a lack of creatine—this is where creatine supplementation really starts to shine.

Research backs up this supplement’s impressive benefits: According to a 2021 review study on creatine supplementation and brain health1 , consuming the amino acid is associated with improved cognition. Another 2018 review2 found supplementing with creatine could improve short-term memory and intelligence and reasoning.

A common hesitation with starting creatine supplements is the potential bloat that may come along with it. However, Nicola says it’s all about dosage, and only those taking 20 grams a day or more have the potential to experience bloat.

As a rule of thumb: Stick with five grams daily, Nicola says. You can take these supplements before or after your workout, depending on your preference.