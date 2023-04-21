If you want to secure a younger brain, you have to focus on sleep—plain and simple. Take it from neurophysiologist Louisa Nicola, founder of Neuro Athletics: "Sleep is the most underrated high-performance tool that we have," she says on the mindbodygreen podcast. A good snooze is not only crucial for immediate performance, she notes (think memory and focus), but also for lifelong brain health.

But, sigh, enhancing your sleep is way easier said than done. Even if you commit to all the sleep-promoting tricks and gadgets you can find, you may still wake up feeling exhausted, groggy, or both. It’s a frustrating situation to find yourself in, but according to Nicola, a few sneaky culprits may be at play.