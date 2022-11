The Harvest Moon is the full moon that peaks closest to the autumn equinox in the northern hemisphere. During this time of year, the moon seems to shine extra bright near the horizon just after sunset, offering up a bit of extended light into the evening, according to the Farmers Almanac.

This extra light not only makes it seem like there have been full moons for a few nights in a row, but it's also long provided farmers with more light to harvest their summer crops—hence the name "Harvest Moon." (Not to mention this is the time of year when farmers harvest the last of their crops ahead of winter.)

And along with being a significant moon for farmers of the past, this moon also has significance spiritually, with the autumn equinox representing the halfway point of the astrological year, and full moons being a time of great release and transformation.