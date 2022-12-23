Prep Your Skin For 2023: Reviewers Say This Collagen Supplement Gives Them A Glow
As the new year approaches, you might be thinking of new habits to add to your routine. While fitness goals and nutrition-based resolutions are perhaps the most common, there are plenty of skin care practices you can start that might feel a tad lower-lift.
One of which is taking a daily collagen supplement. Our pick, of course, is the mbg beauty & gut collagen+, for many reasons. But you don't have to take our word for it: Here are a few reasons mbg customers love the skin-enhancing powder.
What mbg customers are saying about beauty & gut collagen+.
"I noticed my skin looks better after only 1 week using this collagen. I use it every day,”* says user Alina M. in a review. While everyone may experience a slightly individualized timeline (everyone's body is different!), the hydrolyzed collagen peptides plus skin-healthy ingredients like turmeric, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E in our blend support overall skin health from the start.*
Once you make this supplement a part of your daily routine (and stick to it), the results will be even better. In terms of skin support, collagen supplements begin to take effect between four and 12 weeks. Reviewers agree: "My skin has more elasticity after 1 month,"* says reviewer Janette S.
Another shopper, Giovanna H., echoes the praise: "Within a month of using it, I got compliments that I was glowing, and specifically, my skin is glowing! Going on month 2. Can’t wait to see more positive changes!"*
Arguably the best part of this new daily ritual is how easy it is to incorporate into your routine. "I mix this into brownies, fudge, [and] coffee," reviewer Katherine B. says. "My hair and skin are in great shape. Looking at my 50s as the glorious years instead of the golden years,"* she adds.
Given that your natural collagen production begins to dip around your mid-20s1, this supplement is a great option to proactively support aging skin from that point on.*
You can even add it to your protein shakes, smoothies, oatmeal, or any other concoction that fits your fancy. The unflavored mbg beauty & gut collagen+ is ideal for matcha lattes, coffee, or as a skin-supporting addition to baked goods. If you want a sweet treat or you're a chocolate lover at heart, opt for the chocolate variety instead. Made with organic cocoa and sweetened with organic monk fruit extract, this blend will nip your sweet tooth in the bud, sans glucose spike.
And this blend isn't just great for skin support—it's an all-around winner for beauty goals like nail growth, too: "Excellent product," says Jeanette W. "I have experienced hair growth, nail growth, and my skin improvement is very noticeable,"* she adds.
If you're wondering why this product stands out among the rest, here are a few highlights:
- It contains hydrolyzed collagen peptides (the premium kind from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows), which have been shown to promote natural collagen production in research1.*
- It contains additional skin-supporting ingredients like vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, sulforaphane glucosinolate, and biotin.*
- It contains L-glutamine and turmeric, which support gut health.*
The takeaway.
All in all, mindbodygreen reviewers love this collagen powder for its skin and full-body benefits.* If you want to learn more about what you can expect when you make this supplement a part of your daily routine, check out our full guide here.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.