Trouble Sticking To Your New Year's Resolutions? Here’s What You May Be Overlooking

It starts with diet.

You should know by now that your recovery routine begins and ends with your nutrition. Nourishing your body with the stuff it needs to replenish itself is key to achieving your goals. And regardless of whether your goal is fitness-related or not, adequate protein consumption should be at the top of your priority list.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of bodyweight. A common misconception I hear from clients is that only those who are regularly hitting the weights need more than this. Not so fast — increasing your protein intake can have major benefits, even for those who lead a sedentary lifestyle. Not only does more protein help with recovery and repair, but it can also boost your immune system, prevent injury, and even reduce stress. Sound like a recipe for progress? We think so too.

Why protein will help you hit your goals.

All this to say, the primary benefit of increasing the protein in your diet is that it can optimize your recovery. I always say that the best pre-workout is a good post-workout, and that starts with repairing damaged muscles after physical activity. Studies show that post-exercise protein intake can increase protein synthesis (i.e., bonding your muscle fibers back together) for at least 24 hours afterwards.

