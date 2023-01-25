The Goat shares its hidden element with the Ox. However, while the Ox embodies the indomitable stability of Yin Earth, the Goat embodies the land's capacity to give, nurture, and unite. The sign of the Goat is inherently other-oriented, a builder and protector of community. To them, the other is an extension of the self, and thus they will risk their own well-being for the good of the herd. Sensitive to the thoughts and feelings of others, Goats can sometimes become susceptible to the will of the crowd.