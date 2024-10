According to cosmetic chemist team and Founders of Chemist Confessions Gloria Lu and Victoria Fu, “Micellar water is more of a marketing term that has involved into several formats, the main two being: water-based cleansing water and also as a fancy name for a bi-phase makeup remover.”

Lu and Fu note that these formulas, “Contain ‘micelles’, or little balls of surfactants with a water-loving part and an oil-loving tail.” When micells touch the skin, they effectively remove makeup and grime (SPF included).