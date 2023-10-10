In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, it'll help to have a refresh on what each is about. Virgo, for one thing, is the sixth sign of the zodiac, and is an earth sign ruled by Mercury. It's symbolized by the Virgin, representing Virgo's discerning and particular nature, and is of mutable modality.

Libra, on the other hand, is the seventh sign of the zodiac (right after Virgo), and is symbolized by the scales of justice. It's an air sign ruled by the planet Venus, and its modality is cardinal. Libra is known to prioritize harmony and diplomacy.

These two signs might be next door neighbors on the zodiac wheel, but that's about where their commonalities stop. As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, just because two signs are next to each other doesn't mean they won't have "a completely different style of decorating, gardening, and living." As such, Virgo and Libra can initially feel an inexplicable love/hate tension.

Of course, all that friction can lead to "explosive sexual chemistry and even an obsessive quest to figure each other out," the twins explain, adding that actually figuring each other out might never be possible.

"Some astrologers believe that each sign is an evolved version of the one before it—the sign after yours is a teacher," the twins note, adding that, however, you may never admit this person teaches you anything. "This cosmic combination can make for painful breakups and a seething sexual tension that lingers for a lifetime," they say.

Overall, this is an astrological matchup that's wrought with tension, but has a strong potential for helping both people become more well-rounded as they learn from each other. Growth isn't always easy, but there could be lots of it here when both people are ready and willing.

Now, before we get into what these two are like when they come together, it's important to note that astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That being said, here's what to know about Virgo and Libra in love and friendship, plus their similarities and differences.