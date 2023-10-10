Are Virgo & Libra Actually Compatible? Here's What To Know About This Zodiac Duo
Each of the 12 astrological signs are unique and nuanced, and that means some signs get along better than others. In the case of Virgo and Libra, here's how these two signs match up, how they don't, and whether they can make it work in a relationship, according to astrologers.
Virgo and Libra compatibility
In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, it'll help to have a refresh on what each is about. Virgo, for one thing, is the sixth sign of the zodiac, and is an earth sign ruled by Mercury. It's symbolized by the Virgin, representing Virgo's discerning and particular nature, and is of mutable modality.
Libra, on the other hand, is the seventh sign of the zodiac (right after Virgo), and is symbolized by the scales of justice. It's an air sign ruled by the planet Venus, and its modality is cardinal. Libra is known to prioritize harmony and diplomacy.
These two signs might be next door neighbors on the zodiac wheel, but that's about where their commonalities stop. As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, just because two signs are next to each other doesn't mean they won't have "a completely different style of decorating, gardening, and living." As such, Virgo and Libra can initially feel an inexplicable love/hate tension.
Of course, all that friction can lead to "explosive sexual chemistry and even an obsessive quest to figure each other out," the twins explain, adding that actually figuring each other out might never be possible.
"Some astrologers believe that each sign is an evolved version of the one before it—the sign after yours is a teacher," the twins note, adding that, however, you may never admit this person teaches you anything. "This cosmic combination can make for painful breakups and a seething sexual tension that lingers for a lifetime," they say.
Overall, this is an astrological matchup that's wrought with tension, but has a strong potential for helping both people become more well-rounded as they learn from each other. Growth isn't always easy, but there could be lots of it here when both people are ready and willing.
Now, before we get into what these two are like when they come together, it's important to note that astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That being said, here's what to know about Virgo and Libra in love and friendship, plus their similarities and differences.
Virgo and Libra friendship
We tend to have a bit more patience and acceptance for our friends than our romantic partners, and with that said, Virgo and Libra tend to have better luck as friends than lovers. While they are two fairly different signs, Virgo is the most mentally-minded of the earth signs, thanks to its planetary ruler, Mercury.
And as an air sign, Libra is naturally already mentally-minded as well, so Virgo and Libra can bond over things like sharing ideas, intellectual and logical reasoning, and humor. Whether they agree on certain depends on the individuals, but these two signs don't have to agree with everything the other person says to appreciate their point of view.
Not only that, but given their different modalities, these two can have a great rapport when it comes to socializing, going out and doing things together, or just enjoying each other's company. Libra, the social butterfly of the zodiac, can encourage Virgo to open up and put themselves out there, while Virgo reminds Libra to plan ahead and take details into consideration before jumping to the next thing.
Virgo and Libra in love
As aforementioned, Virgo and Libra can tend to make better friends than lovers, but a happy romantic relationship isn't out of the question for them either—it might just take a little more time for them to find their groove.
As the twins explain, the nature of this romantic connection serves to "see how the other side lives," team up with someone who has qualities you don't, and learn from your differences. In a best-case scenario, Virgo and Libra can channel that love/hate tension into "hot, round-the-clock sex," according to the twins, as well as force them out of any fear-based comfort zones or emotional paralysis.
Of course, getting out of your comfort zone is, well, uncomfortable, with the twins explaining that it's often through painful growth, contrast, and challenges that we experience deep healing and transformation. This relationship is certainly no exception!
For Libra, teaming up with a Virgo teaches them how to assert themselves and move away from codependence, while Virgo learns to embrace and even embody Libra's diplomatic side. When they avoid these lessons, though, there's a possibility for this relationship to turn passive aggressive or estranged, with important things left unspoken in the name of keeping the peace.
Ways they match up
The truth is, Virgo and Libra don't have much in common despite being right next to each other on the zodiac wheel. Their quickest track to feeling connection with each other can be found in their mental minds, with both signs appreciating intellectualization, reasoning, and of course, a quick wit.
They can definitely share a good laugh, pick apart a problem from all sides, and combine Virgo's discernment and Libra's diplomacy to come up with a perfect solution that works for everyone. Truly, with Libra's cardinal sign ability to kick things off and Virgo's organized, systematic approach, there's not much these two can't accomplish together.
Where conflict might arise
The biggest pain point for a Virgo-Libra matchup is going to be their different approaches to their emotions, as well as how they plan, organize, and structure their lives.
As the twins note, when it comes to air signs like Libra, "You can't quite catch them, like the breeze—and you never know where they'll drop you once they sweep you up." Earth signs, on the other hand, can get cast as uptight or slow, but that's only because they "think carefully about the long term and what the return on investment will be," the twins add.
So when you put them together, Libra can seem too scattered or flaky to Virgo, while Virgo can seem too nit-picky or rigid. Libra wants to automatically say "yes" to any and every social outing, for instance, while Virgo asks questions like, "Who's going to be there? And will there be parking?"
But if they can get past these differences, albeit with some eye rolls, these differences don't have to be a dealbreaker, but rather a way they can learn from each other's strengths.
FAQs:
Is Virgo and Libra a good match?
Virgo and Libra are not typically thought of as compatible, as they're more different than they are alike. However, they can make a relationship work when they embrace each other's differences.
Can Libra and Virgo be soulmate?
Yes, any two signs can be soulmates. However, Libra's astrological soulmate is thought to be its opposite sign, Aries, while Virgo's is its opposite sign, Pisces.
Why is Virgo attracted to Libra?
Virgo is attracted to Libra's charm, poise, and diplomacy, as well as struck by the feeling that they need to "figure out" Libra.
Can Virgo and Libra marry?
Yes, there is no reason a Virgo and Libra can't have a happy marriage if they have learned to embrace each other's differences.
The takeaway
Virgo and Libra certainly don't make the most obvious astrological duo, but they can offer each other a lot when they team up in a friendship or romance. These two signs can have an initial spark in the beginning, and long term, the question becomes whether they can sustain it by embracing each other's differences.
