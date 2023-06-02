4 Types Of People Who Can Benefit From Taking A Sleep Supplement
Sleep is more essential to health than many people realize. As you snooze, your body is busy regulating hormones1, consolidating memories2, supporting immune defenses3, and flushing out toxins4. But an alarming 1 in 3 Americans5 don't get enough sleep, meaning they're missing out on these essential processes.
While they can't undo bad bedtime habits, sleep supplements can help compliment a healthy wind-down routine and make deep, restorative sleep easier to come by.* Here are four signs you could benefit from taking one, and how to find a quality option:
Advertisement
You have trouble turning your mind off at night
Having racing thoughts at bedtime is very common—especially during stressful times at work, in your personal life, or in the world at large. Even sleep doctors struggle to calm their minds before bed at times, making it much harder to fall asleep. Leaving plenty of buffer time before bed to turn off screens, wash up, and get into sleep mode can help, as can starting a nightly journaling practice where you write down what's on your mind. Supplements that contain calming ingredients can also be extremely effective at easing stressful thoughts.*
You know your deep sleep could use some work
Even if you have no trouble falling asleep fast, you may still have a hunch that your sleep is more fragmented than it should be. Maybe you get up in the middle of the night often, wake up feeling tired despite getting plenty of rest, or see a low overall sleep score on your Fitbit or Oura ring come morning. The later stages of sleep, deep sleep and REM sleep, are essential for healthy memory consolidation, motor skills, and learning—and the right sleep supplement can help you spend significantly more time in them each night.*
RELATED READ: This Supplement Increased My Nightly REM Sleep By Over 400%
Advertisement
You have an unpredictable schedule
Health experts agree: The best thing you can do for your sleep quality is go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. This trains your body to get into a good rhythm and slip in and out of deep sleep more easily. It's easier said than done, of course. For the times you're dealing with teeter-tottering work hours, traveling to new time zones, or just staying out a bit later on the weekends, sleep supplements can help you relax despite an inconsistent schedule.*
People who want to transition off melatonin
Finally, given the recent evidence that taking melatonin for sleep every night (especially in high doses) is not safe, those who are looking to transition off melatonin for the sake of their health will want to explore non-hormonal options.
RELATED READ: I Took Melatonin For Years — This Supplement Works Far Better
Advertisement
What to look for in a sleep supplement:
The best sleep supplements will check the following boxes:
- Non-hormonal
- Gentle and non-habit forming
- Low in added ingredients
- From a trusted brand
Advertisement
They'll also contain science-backed ingredients that have been shown to promote rest and relaxation, like mindbodygreen's sleep support+. This targeted supplement contains a trio of ingredients that help improve all the various markers of a great night's sleep.*
Magnesium bisglycinate, a readily absorbed form of magnesium, promotes a steady state of whole-body relaxation while the amino acid neurotransmitter PharmaGABA® helps increase soothing brain waves and balances out excitability in the mind. Finally, jujube seed extract, a calming fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine, has been used for thousands of years to help improve sleep.*
When combined with a healthy nighttime routine, the non-hormonal sleep aid can help sleepers of all kinds fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more restored.* Read what reviewers are saying about it here.
Advertisement
The takeaway
Most of us could use some help in the sleep department, and taking a supplement can be a valuable addition to many bedtime arsenals. Be sure to look for one that is non-hormonal, made from a trusted brand with few additives, and formulated with science-backed ingredients.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.