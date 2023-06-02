Sleep is more essential to health than many people realize. As you snooze, your body is busy regulating hormones1 , consolidating memories2 , supporting immune defenses3 , and flushing out toxins4 . But an alarming 1 in 3 Americans5 don't get enough sleep, meaning they're missing out on these essential processes.

While they can't undo bad bedtime habits, sleep supplements can help compliment a healthy wind-down routine and make deep, restorative sleep easier to come by.* Here are four signs you could benefit from taking one, and how to find a quality option: