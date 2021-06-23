“Insulin secretion goes up to help us process the new fuel hitting our system, and this hormone helps blood sugar enter into the cells and tissues. But it’s also associated with a rise in a whole cascade of other hormones, some of which act on the brain to make us drowsy and feeling fatigued," he says. "Some of these circulating hormones act at the muscle level and can also create a sense of muscle tiredness.” So that’s why you might be feeling exhausted clear down to the bone.

When you pair this biochemical change with any of the following, it’s pretty easy to see how it could lead to a post-meal slump.