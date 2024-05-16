Opt for chemical exfoliators alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids (AHAs and BHAs) in a strength your skin is able to tolerate. For those with more sensitive skin, mandelic or lactic acids are the way to go. Average to mature skin can likely tolerate a bit more oomph, so opt for glycolic acid—which has the added benefit of boosting collagen production13 . For oil-slick or acne-prone skin, salicylic acid can help manage sebum production as well.