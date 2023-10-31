Celebrity esthetician Candace Marino knows what it takes to get that smooth, glowing, flawless complexion that Angelenos are famous for. In fact, she’s earned herself the moniker of “The L.A. Facialist” because her work so perfectly encapsulates that Southern California glow.

“Los Angeles is a place where lots of folks have to sell themselves by what they look like. We have the entertainment industry right here. And so everybody wants to look good and everyone wants to feel good,” she says of what makes L.A. such a unique beauty hotbed. “We have a demographic that wants to take a more medical approach for longevity purposes, but in their daily lives they’re crunchy—very into what they put into their body and what they put on their skin.”

And that juxtaposition—the balance between aesthetic and holistic modalities—is exactly where Marino finds herself in her own work. Here, some of her best skin care tips, but be sure to tune in to the whole episode to learn more.