It’s officially dry eye season. And for those who love a little eye makeup, you likely know that mascara and frigid weather are not friends. Read: Brutal, icy winds can increase watery eyes and result in streaky, inky tears—like you just endured a tough breakup, when all you did was venture out to run errands.

For this reason, many sensitive-eyed makeup fans choose to forego the mascara for the time being, stashing their favorite wands until the weather thaws. A smart move, especially if your dry eyes are feeling particularly uncomfortable—but if tearing is your only frustration, experts do have some clever tricks to avoid smudging your face beat.

Here's how to keep your mascara in place—windstorms be damned!—and enhance the lashes without coating them at all.