Have you ever actually thought about what time is? Honestly, it's very strange to me that we all schedule our lives by this human-made, abstract concept that doesn't actually exist.

Days and nights I can wrap my head around: The sun comes up—it's day; the sun goes down, it's night. Simple. Seasons are clearly marked by changes in the weather, the temperature, etc.—that's a no-brainer.

But seconds, minutes, and hours? Nope, cannot compute. Time simply doesn't make sense to me. As a result, I have no concept of how long something will take, ever.

Whether I'm trying to judge when I should leave for a doctor's appointment or how much time I should carve out to cook a recipe, I misjudge how many minutes or hours are required for tasks every single day.

This means I'm chronically late for scheduled events (no matter how important they are), I rarely eat dinner at a reasonable hour, and I often need extensions on work assignments because my brain simply couldn't judge how long it would actually take.