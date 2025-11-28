Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.

Imagine this: You're at the seafood counter, checking out the fresh fish and trying to pick the healthiest option for dinner.

You enjoy a battered fish taco, and breaded cod with lemon juice brings back childhood memories. But now, as an adult, you're aiming to improve your seafood choices for both taste and health benefits.

Should you choose the salmon filet or skip the counter and try some tinned fish instead? If deciding on a healthy fish feels overwhelming, you're in the right place.

Fish are a great source of lean protein high in omega-3s (when it comes to oilier fish), minerals (especially iodine), and other micronutrients.

Adding seafood to your plate can improve your heart and brain health as well, and the American Heart Association 1 even recommends eating at least two servings of fish per week—bonus points if they're a fattier variety!*

According to registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, finding a balance between the different types of fish you're eating (e.g., higher-fat fish versus white fish; small fish versus big fish) is the healthiest way to eat fish. "If someone is eating tuna every single day for the long haul, it's possible to consume higher-than-safe levels of mercury because the bigger fish tend to be higher in mercury ," she says.

You don't have to be a pescatarian to appreciate (or benefit from) eating healthy fish. These five seafood options will give you plenty of inspiration for this week's meal plan.

One of the most versatile fish (and arguably the most popular), salmon is delicious and packed with nutrients.

"If you're wanting to get enough omega-3 fatty acids , I do think that wild salmon has a lot of nutrition to offer," says Cording. "You're getting omega-3s, vitamin D3 , protein, vitamin B12—and the wild-caught salmon tends to be leaner and higher in the omega-3s too." Don't forget to leave the skin on !

In terms of preparation, you can find anchovies in tins packed with water or olive oil. Cording recommends starting with white anchovies packed in oil. You can mash them with olives as a tapenade to spread on toast, or use them as a flavor accent in salads, salad dressings, or pasta sauce.

"I find that they're a little more approachable because it's a milder flavor and a little bit of a different texture," Cording explains. Also, the smaller the fish, the lower the heavy metal load. Win-win.

It's fattier than tuna but less fishy than sardines or anchovies , and you can find canned mackerel in the grocery store and prepare it on toast (the same way you would tuna).

Similar to anchovies (though larger in size and milder in flavor), sardines also pack a lot of omega-3s in their tiny tins. Additionally, they're an excellent source of vitamin B12, minerals, and calcium (if you choose to eat the bones, that is).

"I love wild sardines packed in extra-virgin olive oil—it's one of my favorite foods, which is super weird," Cording says with a laugh. "Whenever I'm stressed out, that's what I'm always craving because those omega-3s are so soothing to our nervous systems and the olive oil, also, has so many antioxidants and healthy fats."

"It's a very different experience, right? You're not crunching bones—you're a step removed," she notes. "You've just got these nice little fillets, and again, you can find them packed in water, packed in olive oil—there are a lot of different ways you'll see them sold."

Tuna is a good source of omega-3s, vitamins B12 and D, iodine, and selenium. Since it's a bigger fish, it's important to consider where your tuna comes from and how frequently you eat it to ensure you're taking in as little mercury as possible.

We're sure you've had a tuna fish sandwich or tuna melt before (because who hasn't?). For something a bit healthier, try adding your tuna to a salad or pasta dish to incorporate extra veggies and micronutrients.

There are a lot of fish in the sea, but these five are some of the healthiest fish to eat with their omega-3 content, vitamins, and minerals.

