The Healing Properties And Benefits Of Aloe Vera

What's the difference between the gel and the juice that come from the aloe vera plant? Both the gel and the juice are beneficial and may come from different parts of the plant, with each bringing its own individual uses and healing properties.

Aloe vera juice is produced either from the whole leaf or just the inner portion (the composition of juice should be specified on the label) and is consumed orally as a health tonic. This health tonic has immune-boosting and digestive-stimulating effects. The National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine reports that aloe vera juice is used to treat asthma, epilepsy, and osteoarthritis. The skin of the aloe leaf outputs a bitter liquid that is a potent laxative, which is why many prefer to seek aloe vera juice that originates from the inner fillet only, to avoid the laxative effect. Talk to your doctor before taking aloe, especially if you use it as a laxative—it could lower blood glucose levels and reduce the effectiveness of medication when taken orally.

A clear gel can be found inside the leaves, which is often used topically. The gel is a skin-soothing salve for sunburns and is a classic remedy for minor cuts and burns. The University of Maryland Medical Center, or UMMC, reports that glycoproteins and polysaccharides in aloe vera gel, among other vitamins and minerals, are responsible for its healing power.