25 Genius Ways To Store Summer Produce So It Lasts All Year Long

Herbs can be prolific, and Kostovick likes to pick a big batch of them in the fall to hang out to dry in loose bunches out of the sun, and away from heat.

Tender herbs that lose flavor when dried—chives, dill, basil, etc.—are frozen in her household. She'll chop them up, place them in ice cube trays, cover them with a bit of olive oil (you could use water too), and freeze them for pre-portioned, ready-to-cook herb bundles.

Basil can be whipped into a quick pesto. Nancy Lawson, naturalist and author of The Humane Gardener: Nurturing a Backyard Habitat for Wildlife, likes to freeze hers in small containers she can cook with throughout the winter. She'll also make backup pesto reserves out of garlic mustard, a weed! "Garlic mustard is not a good plant to leave because it crowds out wildlife-friendly plants, so all that pulling and weeding is not in vain if you can find a way to use it! It is very yummy if you use a recipe that cuts the bitterness." (Hers uses maple syrup.)