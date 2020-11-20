Air drying really couldn't be easier. As Walker explains, all you need is a kitchen towel and a flat surface to get started. Simply gather your herbs, lay them on the towel, and store once they're completely dry. (As a rule of thumb, always make sure your herbs are clean before drying.)

Hang drying is a great way to air dry if you don't want to use up table or counter space. "This works best for herbs that have a good strong stem, like lavender, rosemary, or culinary herbs," Walker notes. Tie a small bunch with a piece of string using a knot that won't come undone but still allows for airflow between stems. You can also try tying a bag around the bunch so if any pieces fall out, they won't fall on the floor.

"You don't want things to go moldy, so you need enough air flow," she adds. Along with good air flow, they'll ideally be hung somewhere warm and dry. Avoid direct sunlight, particularly with herbs like rosemary or lemon balm, which can go black in the sun.

And for the true herbal enthusiasts, Walker adds there are collapsible, mesh racks available today specifically for drying herbs.