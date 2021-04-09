mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
3 Smoothie Formulas For Brain Health, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

3 Smoothie Formulas For Brain Health, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

April 9, 2021 — 20:01 PM

Smoothies are a go-to for breakfasts and afternoon pick-me-ups. They're a great way to blend a bunch of nutrients, fruits, and veggies into one neat, tasty package. And while I have a good repertoire of recipes to pull from, I'm always on the lookout for more inspo—especially in the form of simple formulas, like the three nutritional psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, M.D., recently shared on his Instagram.

"I love smoothies because there are endless combinations that work so well together," he writes on the post. "The key with smoothies is to try all of the different flavor combinations you can think of until you find ones you love." He does also note, though, "while smoothies are a fantastic way to pack a punch of vitamins and nutrients, they shouldn't replace chewable food!"

He goes on to share three seriously tasty-sounding combos—all with only a few key superpower ingredients—that he calls "Healthy Brain Smoothies." Brb, adding these to my grocery list ASAP:

1. Peanut butter + chocolate + kefir

There are few pairings I love more than peanut butter and chocolate. Dark chocolate offers heart-brain benefits since it's a good source of flavonoids and polyphenols, while nut butters are good sources of healthy fats and protein for energy. This formula also includes kefir, a fermented beverage that's chock-full of probiotics—those good bugs help support gut health and, in turn, the brain.

Advertisement

2. Kale + blueberry + banana + cashews

A fun update on a classic green smoothie, this small group of ingredients covers lots of nutrients. Both kale and blueberries are good sources of antioxidants, which can help support the brain's resilience to oxidative stress. Kale is also packed with vitamins, like A, C, and K. Add in high-fiber banana and cashews for a dose of magnesium, which can help regulate blood sugar.

3. Mango + mint + pumpkin seed

Adding herbs to a smoothie can be a great way to boost flavor, without adding sugars—and this pairing of mint and mango sounds like an ideal summer breakfast. What's more, some studies have linked the smell of mint to memory benefits—making it a great choice when you need a little extra focus. Pumpkin seeds offer a multitude of powerhouse nutrients, including omega-3s, magnesium, zinc, iron, and B vitamins.

These three- and four-ingredient flavor combos are meant to provide flavor inspiration, but they're not the entire recipe. Always be sure to add your liquid of choice (like coconut water or alt-milk) and any other nutrients you prefer. Beyond these clever blends, there are also a number of foods for brain health worth adding to your daily diet.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Simple Pegan Wild Rice Salad Will Make You Glow From The Inside Out

Eliza Sullivan
This Simple Pegan Wild Rice Salad Will Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Recipes

Celebrate The Abundance Of Spring With This Vibrant, Nutrient-Packed Lunch Bowl

Eliza Sullivan
Celebrate The Abundance Of Spring With This Vibrant, Nutrient-Packed Lunch Bowl
$29.99

The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies

With Joe Cross featuring Carrie Diulus, M.D.
The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies
Home

How To Keep Your Wood Cutting Boards Smelling Fresh (& Not Like Garlic)

Sarah Regan
How To Keep Your Wood Cutting Boards Smelling Fresh (& Not Like Garlic)
Integrative Health

The 6-Step Brain-Sharpening Routine This Functional MD Follows Daily

Abby Moore
The 6-Step Brain-Sharpening Routine This Functional MD Follows Daily
Home

This Designer's LA Bungalow Is A Tropical Vacation In Home Form

Emma Loewe
This Designer's LA Bungalow Is A Tropical Vacation In Home Form
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

3 Crucial Body Cues To Note When Choosing A Workout

Abby Moore
3 Crucial Body Cues To Note When Choosing A Workout
Integrative Health

8 Staffers Share Their All-Time Favorite Episodes Of The mbg Podcast

Hannah Margaret Allen
8 Staffers Share Their All-Time Favorite Episodes Of The mbg Podcast
Beauty

Is Perfectionism Keeping You From Your Skin Care Goals? How To Overcome It

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Is Perfectionism Keeping You From Your Skin Care Goals? How To Overcome It
Integrative Health

The Complicated Reason There's No Lyme Vaccine & Why That May Soon Change

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The Complicated Reason There's No Lyme Vaccine & Why That May Soon Change
Spirituality

11 Qualities Of The Divine Masculine & How You Can Connect To It

Sarah Regan
11 Qualities Of The Divine Masculine & How You Can Connect To It
Home

7 Ways To Improve Your Indoor Air Quality, From A Mold Expert

Michael Rubino
7 Ways To Improve Your Indoor Air Quality, From A Mold Expert
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/brain-supporting-smoothie-formulas

Your article and new folder have been saved!