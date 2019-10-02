Is Pumpkin Seed Oil The New Coconut Oil? We Asked RDs to Weigh In

Pumpkin seed oil is considered an "Austrian secret" and has been used in the country for traditional medicinal purposes for hundreds of years. Starting with the basics, pumpkin seeds contain antioxidants like carotenoids and vitamin E. "These are thought to help reduce inflammation and fight free radical cell damage," says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., mbg Collective member and author of the upcoming The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety.

Beyond that, the oil itself appears to have some worthwhile health benefits. "In a 2015 study in which saturated fat was replaced with pumpkin seed oil, improvement was noted in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and atherosclerosis development," notes Cording. It's also been studied for its role as a potential treatment for hair loss in men: A small 2014 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study found that a pumpkin seed oil capsule was associated with increased hair growth when compared to a placebo.

The specific profile of its fat comes with its own benefits. "Oils such as pumpkin seed oil with a desirable fatty acid profile of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats may be beneficial for inflammation, heart health, and maintaining a healthy weight," says Samantha Voor, M.S., RDN, and founder of Fresh Plates Nutrition.

Simply consuming more healthy fats has its own benefits, according to Cording. "Having adequate dietary fat is essential for normal body functioning such as hormone production, body temperature regulation, and cognitive function, just to name a few," she says.