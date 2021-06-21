Happy Smoothie Day! Here's The Perfect Smoothie For Every Zodiac Sign

The Perfect Smoothie To Sip, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
It's National Smoothie Day! To celebrate accordingly, we're delving into some of our favorite smoothie recipes—and figuring out which one might be the perfect match, based on your sign. We can never underestimate the influence our star sign has on our daily lives, from details as small as our coffee order to as large as how our year will go.
Aries: Cherry-Almond Recovery Smoothie
Competitive Aries is likely to dive fully into their workout routine, so it makes sense they should be just as dedicated their post-exercise fuel. This smoothie will support recovery thanks to the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in cherry juice.
Get the recipe here.
Taurus: Hormone-Balancing Breakfast Smoothie
This smoothie uses all the classics to make a complete, M.D.-approved breakfast—perfect for methodical Taurus. With greens, berries, collagen powder, and your choice of banana or avocado it's the type of thing you can have for breakfast every morning as a part of a consistent routine.
Get the recipe here.
Gemini: Chocolate Avocado Smoothie
Gemini needs their smoothie to be a little bit of everything, and this recipe includes a serving of veggies hidden in a chocolatey flavor, healthy fats for avocado, and even a bit of coffee for energy. It's the perfect balance of fun and functional.
Get the recipe here.
Cancer: Mint Chocolate Smoothie
No Cancer will ever object to a touch a nostalgia, and this inspired smoothie tastes just like a go-to ice cream cones of youth: mint chocolate chip! This nutritious take on the memorable treat features fresh mint and cacao nibs.
Get the recipe here.
Leo: Sangria Smoothie
When it comes to a group, Leo tends to be the life of the party—so their perfect smoothie is one that's reminiscent of a favorite cocktail. But there's more to this mix: pomegranate juice provides even more antioxidants than the red wine you'll find in classic sangria.
Get the recipe here.
Virgo: The Perfect Green Smoothie
Practical Virgo will love this recipe, because it's really more of a formula: you can swap in favorite ingredients, or just use what's on hand. Not only that, but green smoothies are a practical way to get a ton of nutrients easily.
Get the recipe here.
Libra: Pineapple and Grapefruit Green Smoothie
This update to a green smoothie adds a bit more fruitiness, making it super fresh and tasty for summer months or for brightening a cold day. It's perfect for the sometimes indecisive, but passionate, Libra—and because there's so much going on, it's never going to be boring.
Get the recipe here.
Scorpio: Spicy Green Smoothie
Sagittarius: Feel-Good Smoothie
Smiley Sagittarius doesn't necessarily need the support of a smoothie to keep them feeling good, but that doesn't mean they'd say no to this gut-supporting smoothie. Packed with tropical fruit, it's the sort of thing that will put a smile on your face and keep you healthy.
Get the recipe here.
Capricorn: Pear Ginger Citrus Smoothie
This smoothie features major healthy staples like citrus, avocado, leafy greens, nuts, and ginger—those might sound like an odd mix, but they actually work really well together. This nutritious blend also functions as a full meal, an efficient choice for put-together Capricorn.
Get the recipe here.
Aquarius: Ginger Peach Smoothie
This smoothie tastes like the ultimate summer treat, perfect for free-spirited Aquarius. Bright ginger compliments juicy peaches and sweet banana, and it's got a bit of an extra boost from flax seeds and yogurt.
Get the recipe here.
Pisces: Stress-Busting Sleep Tonic
Pisces, like other water signs, can sometimes be particularly emotional, so having a stress-fighting smoothie recipe on hand is always helpful. This one can also help you sleep, thanks to chamomile tea–plus cherries and cinnamon add flavor.
Get the recipe here.
There are, of course, a ton of other factors that might influence your "perfect" smoothie match, but that doesn't mean we can't take a few cues from the stars for our snacking selections—in addition to learning a bit more about what our future holds from our weekly horoscope.