Green Smoothie Falling Flat? Try This RDN Approved Spicy Addition
Green smoothies are a classic component of a wellbeing routine, and while we may have perfected our (keto-friendly) favorite recipe we're always looking for new ways to update it.
This recipe from Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, adds something we never would have thought to try—but we're so glad she suggested it: "Jalapeño pepper gives this vegan smoothie its zesty kick," she writes, "and may also help combat inflammation."
The other ingredients are the usual green-smoothie suspects: Celery, cucumber, avocado, and kale—plus cilantro, which sets off the jalapeño perfectly. According to Largeman-Roth, the pairing of kale and avocado is also a careful balance: "Kale is rich in vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in blood clotting and bone health," she explains, "The heart-healthy fats in avocado help ensure you absorb the vitamin K."
Spicy Green Smoothie
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
1/4 cups water
1/2 celery stalk, chopped
1/2 cucumber, sliced
1/4 avocado, pitted and peeled
kale leaves, stems and ribs removed and discarded
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 jalapeño, with seeds
Method
In a blender, combine water, celery, cucumber, avocado, kale, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeño and blend until the mixture is smooth. Serve in a tall glass.
Summary
Nutrition notes: 114 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 3 g protein, 23 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugars (0 g added sugar), 6 g fiber
