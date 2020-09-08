mindbodygreen

Recipes
Green Smoothie Falling Flat? Try This RDN Approved Spicy Addition

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
green smoothie

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

September 8, 2020 — 10:15 AM

Green smoothies are a classic component of a wellbeing routine, and while we may have perfected our (keto-friendly) favorite recipe we're always looking for new ways to update it.

This recipe from Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, adds something we never would have thought to try—but we're so glad she suggested it: "Jalapeño pepper gives this vegan smoothie its zesty kick," she writes, "and may also help combat inflammation."

The other ingredients are the usual green-smoothie suspects: Celery, cucumber, avocado, and kale—plus cilantro, which sets off the jalapeño perfectly. According to Largeman-Roth, the pairing of kale and avocado is also a careful balance: "Kale is rich in vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in blood clotting and bone health," she explains, "The heart-healthy fats in avocado help ensure you absorb the vitamin K."

Spicy Green Smoothie

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

1/4 cups water

1/2 celery stalk, chopped

1/2 cucumber, sliced

1/4 avocado, pitted and peeled

kale leaves, stems and ribs removed and discarded

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 jalapeño, with seeds

Method

In a blender, combine water, celery, cucumber, avocado, kale, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeño and blend until the mixture is smooth. Serve in a tall glass.

Summary

Nutrition notes: 114 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 3 g protein, 23 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugars (0 g added sugar), 6 g fiber 

Excerpted with permission from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN. © Hearst Books, 2020

