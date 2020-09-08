Green smoothies are a classic component of a wellbeing routine, and while we may have perfected our (keto-friendly) favorite recipe we're always looking for new ways to update it.

This recipe from Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, adds something we never would have thought to try—but we're so glad she suggested it: "Jalapeño pepper gives this vegan smoothie its zesty kick," she writes, "and may also help combat inflammation."

The other ingredients are the usual green-smoothie suspects: Celery, cucumber, avocado, and kale—plus cilantro, which sets off the jalapeño perfectly. According to Largeman-Roth, the pairing of kale and avocado is also a careful balance: "Kale is rich in vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in blood clotting and bone health," she explains, "The heart-healthy fats in avocado help ensure you absorb the vitamin K."