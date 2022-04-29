 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Fish Oil Supplements Help Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints — Here’s How*
|
Expert Reviewed Fish Oil Supplements Help Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints — Here’s How*

Fish Oil Supplements Help Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints — Here’s How*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Contributing writer By Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Contributing writer
Kirsten Nunez is a health and lifestyle journalist based in Beacon, New York. She has a Master of Science in Nutrition from Texas Woman's University and Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from SUNY Oneonta.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints With This Supplement (Nope, Not Collagen!)*

Image by STUDIO TAURUS / Stocksy

April 29, 2022 — 9:30 AM

Whether you’re running a marathon or walking up the stairs, your joints work hard to help you move. The only problem? Joints tend to become stiffer over time, making them less flexible as we age. It also doesn’t help that today’s desk culture limits our daily movement, which is crucial for happy joints.

Fortunately, in addition to staying active and eating a balanced diet, prioritizing your omega-3 fatty acid intake can help maintain joint mobility.* Learn how these healthy fats provide 360° support for your joints.*

What are omega-3 fatty acids?

Omega-3 fatty acids are an impressive group of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). The plant-sourced omega-3, called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), is an essential fat. This means the body can’t make it endogenously, so you need to get it regularly via food (and supplements can help too).

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are marine-derived (i.e., fish, shellfish, or algae) omega-3 fats. Your body can synthesize EPA and DHA from ALA, but there’s a catch: The conversion rate is inefficient, meaning it’s not a reliable process for achieving optimal omega-3 levels. The more effective option is to consume EPA and DHA from foods—specifically, fatty fish like anchovies, salmon, and herring—and fish oil supplements.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4 ways omega-3s promote joint health.

Omega-3s have been extensively studied for their vast roles in the body—including heart health, brain function, and eye wellness, just to name a few.*

As it turns out, the beneficial properties of omega-3s also play a major role in our joints, their flexibility and overall functioning.*

1. Deliver anti-inflammatory properties

According to collective science and highlighted in a 2019 scientific review from Nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids help regulate anti-inflammatory pathways and mediate production of key cytokines (i.e., pro-inflammatory signaling compounds).* These actions support a healthier anti-inflammatory response and resolution, which is key for overall joint wellness.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Modulate oxidant vs. antioxidant balance

Detailed in a 2019 scientific review in Pharmacological Research, omega-3 fatty acids also have antioxidant abilities.* The ability to combat oxidative stress lends further support to the anti-inflammatory effects of omega-3 fats, as well as overall joint function.*

3. Promote joint mobility

As omega-3 fats exert anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions, they also promote joint mobility and comfort, which can help support longevity and independence as you age, since having mobile joints will allow you to move with ease.* Likewise, if you’re an athlete, these effects can help you sustain your performance and resilience.* 

omega-3 potency+

"It has zero fishy aftertaste and I know the fish oil is coming from a quality source!"

Natalia, verified buyer of omega-3 potency+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)

4. Bolster healthy blood flow

Omega-3s are known for their effect on heart health, and for good reason too! These fats help regulate blood pressure and promote healthy levels of triglycerides, ultimately helping to maintain cardiometabolic health.* This translates to healthy blood flow and circulation, which sends nutrients and oxygen to the joints and promotes mobility.*

Other ways to support healthy joints.

In addition to consuming fatty fish and high-quality omega-3 supplements, eating plenty of unprocessed plant-based whole foods (think: fruits, vegetables, and nuts) also bolsters healthy joints.* These eats are teeming with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients, which further promotes overall joint health. 

It’s also important to incorporate a combo of low-impact exercises and gentle stretching into your routine. Low-impact activities—such as walking, swimming, and casual cycling—are vital for retaining joint flexibility. Meanwhile, gentle stretching can maintain your range of motion and promote top-notch joint mobility.  

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line.

Thanks to their impressive antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions in the body, omega-3 fatty acids are a daily essential for joint mobility and comfort.* The cardioprotective effects of omega-3 fats also support healthy blood flow, further nurturing joint function and wellness.*

To increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, consider starting by adding two servings of fatty fish to your weekly menu. If eating seafood isn’t your style, or simply for a reliable, concentrated dose of daily omega-3s, you can also take advantage of a high-quality fish oil supplement like mbg’s omega-3 potency+, to enjoy the EPA plus DHA equivalent of a fish a day (in a far more convenient way).†

† 1 serving (2 gelcaps) of omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 mg (1.5 g) of EPA + DHA. That’s equivalent to the omega-3s (EPA + DHA) provided in 1 serving of oily fish (anchovies).

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Kirsten Nunez, M.S. Contributing writer
Kirsten Nunez is a health and lifestyle journalist based in Beacon, New York. She has a Master of Science in Nutrition from Texas Woman's University and Bachelor of Science in Dietetics...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)

Emma Loewe
What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)
Integrative Health

New Study Reveals We Can Intuitively Eat Based On Nutritional Needs

Merrell Readman
New Study Reveals We Can Intuitively Eat Based On Nutritional Needs
Spirituality

Highly Sensitive People Often Have This Unique Aura Color — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Highly Sensitive People Often Have This Unique Aura Color — Do You?
Beauty

Would You Try Cryotherapy For Hair? Experts Say It Will Transform Your Locks

Jamie Schneider
Would You Try Cryotherapy For Hair? Experts Say It Will Transform Your Locks
Beauty

The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Contour Your Face Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Contour Your Face Like A Pro
Integrative Health

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe
The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Snooze Through The Entire Night
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble

Sarah Regan
The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble
Spirituality

How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse

Sarah Regan
How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse
Parenting

Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World’s Oldest Cultures

Jason Wachob
Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World’s Oldest Cultures
Integrative Health

4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth

Morgan Chamberlain
4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth
Home

14 Bright, Beautiful Flowers To Add To Your Wildlife-Friendly Garden This Year

Emma Loewe
14 Bright, Beautiful Flowers To Add To Your Wildlife-Friendly Garden This Year
Integrative Health

I'm Speaking From Experience Here: Intense Exercise Can Mess With Immune Health

Merrell Readman
I'm Speaking From Experience Here: Intense Exercise Can Mess With Immune Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/omega-3s-promote-joint-health
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!