People Say This Is The Best Omega-3 Supplement They've Tried — Here's Why

Why Real People Are Calling omega-3 potency+ The Best They've Ever Tried
We're aware that fish oil isn't exactly the sexiest supplement you can take—especially when you're dealing with fishy aftertaste, fish burps, or rancid oil (perish the thought).
If you've had a bad experience with fish oil, we don't blame you for putting off your search for a viable replacement.
Or, maybe you've been taking a fish oil supplement for years and are hesitant to make the switch (even if your gut feeling is that there's a more beneficial way to get your omega-3s, or perhaps there's been some innovation in the past decade).
Whether you're a lifelong omega-3 supplement customer or you're on the fence about taking one in the first place, the transition to a new fish oil supplement can be an intimidating one, to say the least.
We want to make that shift as easy as possible for you, so here are three quick facts about our omega-3 potency+ formula that may turn your head:
- Most fish oil supplements deliver low doses of EPA and DHA—i.e., the marine omega-3s that offer major benefits for cognitive function, vision health, the cardiovascular system, and more. mbg's omega-3 potency+ delivers a daily dose of 1.5 grams (yes, 1,500 milligrams) of EPA plus DHA (that's the omega-3 equivalent of one oily fish a day!).†
- Supplements often mix different types (and qualities) of fish in their fish oil formulas—depending on that mixture, processing used, and lots of trips on slow ships around the globe, this can result in higher impurities and/or rancid fish oil. Our high-quality fish oil supplement includes 100% pure wild-caught anchovy from the South Pacific Ocean and is ORIVO-certified, which third-party verifies its species, origin, and sustainable sourcing with impressive technology for ultimate transparency.
- If fishy burps and/or fishy aftertaste have turned you off to fish oil supplements, we completely understand. The sensory experience of fish oil is often a make-or-break moment, and who the heck wants to taste or smell fish long after they've taken their daily fish oil supplement? Our omega-3 potency+ formula includes an organic lemon oil infusion from U.S.-grown lemons to help combat those fishy flavors so they don't follow you throughout the day. Plus, organic rosemary extract for additional freshness.
We believe in our fish oil supplement for these three reasons (and more), but you shouldn't just take our praises into consideration. Find out what omega-3 potency+ customers have to say about this daily essential and their firsthand experience with mindbodygreen's fish oil supplement:
"Best omega-3 supplement I've ever tried."
"This is the best omega-3 supplement I've ever tried. It tastes lemony and refreshing, and you get none of that fishy aftertaste that you'd expect from an omega! Highly recommend."
—James M.
"I can tell a difference in overall well-being!"
"I am beginning to see a difference in several things (e.g., skin tone and texture, endurance). Of course, I am using several of your products and am into several months of use and can tell a difference in overall well-being! Thanks."*
—Joan S.
"I honestly feel much sharper and smarter since taking these!"
"I can feel my brain fog clearing—seriously! I honestly feel much sharper and smarter since taking these! My husband likes them too! I'm ordering more today!"*
—Bobbi C.
"Freshness that I don't usually get in other fish oils."
"I love that the omegas in this product come from a sustainable and quality source. Plus, the rosemary extract and lemon add a freshness that I don't usually get in other fish oils."
—Gracie H.
"No fishy aftertaste!"
"I love the quality of this omega-3 supplement. Also, they're easy to take and there is no fishy aftertaste!"
—Ashley P.
"More energy and clarity."
"I love omega-3 potency+! I just feel better—more energy and clarity."*
—Kathleen C.
"Worth it."
"My spouse is very picky about how some fish oil supplements sit with her, and she was able to take this without any complaints! Personally, I chose it for myself due to the high concentration of EPA and DHA, and because the certifications inspire trust. Worth it."
—Jim A.
"The real showstopper for me here is the flavor experience."
"I've tried fish oil supplements in the past and struggled with the taste—both going down, and coming back up in the form of those dreaded fish burps. This formula absolutely blew me away—no fishy taste and somehow, fresh lemon burps only! I love the potency and thoughtful sourcing as well but the real showstopper for me here is the flavor experience. This is a fish oil I can stick with!"
—Lia D.
"I finally found [fish oil] I can actually stomach taking every day."
"I've been wanting to take fish oil for some time now, as I've read all about the benefits. But I hate the taste and smell—not this! The lemon oil seriously helps. I finally found one I can actually stomach taking every day."
—Claire P.
"Exceeds all other fish oils I've tried before."
"Great addition to my routine. omega-3 potency+ exceeds all other fish oils I've tried before."
—Dylan R.
"Useful dose of omegas and their anti-inflammatory actions."
"It's the EPA and DHA that matter in fish oil supplements, so I was pumped to find omega-3 potency+ gives me 1.5 grams of these healthy marine omega-3s per serving. For my heart health and overall health, I know I'm getting a useful dose of these omegas and their anti-inflammatory actions."*
—Jessica
"Zero fishiness!"
"Loving the lemony aftertaste. I've been taking an omega-3 supplement for many years and am thrilled with the transparency of sourcing with this product. I also am very satisfied with the amount of EPA and DHA in this product, as it is significantly higher than the previous product I had been taking. Also, zero fishiness!"
—Olive
"Excited to make this a part of my regimen for better overall health."
"I expected the pill to have not a great taste, but it was actually pleasant and not hard to swallow at all. I love the organic and natural ingredients, especially the wild-caught anchovy. I've only taken it for a few days, but I am excited to make this a part of my regimen for better overall health, as I do not eat as many natural sources of omega-3 as I would like."*
—Lucas
"The ideal amount of EPA and DHA."
"I was so excited to find omega-3 potency+ because it has the ideal amount of EPA and DHA. On top of that, it has zero fishy aftertaste and I know the fish oil is coming from a quality source!"
—Natalia
