The One Thing Experts Don't Like About Micellar Water, Explained

According to the experts, it depends on how you're using it.

"In most cases, using micellar water as a makeup remover when followed by a real cleanser is OK but not as a cleanser alone in most cases," said founder of buzzed-about clear-skin mecca Rescue Spa Danuta Mieloch.

"I think what people like about it is they see the 'dirt' on the cotton ball used to swipe the product over the face," said holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D. As satisfying as it is to see real-time cleansing feedback, she recommends oil cleansing or a creamy cleanser to most of her clients and uses them both herself. That said, there is a time and place for a good micellar water—she explained that micellar water is often a better option than many super-foamy, stripping cleansers.

It's also helpful when you're traveling, whether you're a professional makeup artist or simply want to cleanse your face on-the-go. "I always carry it in my kit and sometimes in my own travel bag," said green celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno. "You never know what’s in water when you're on a job—the minerals can be drying, and it varies from town to town and country to country."

Dr. Fishman, Plug, and Mieloch all agree that micellar water doesn't cause much harm if you're using a clean, nontoxic option. Conventional micellar formulas are an unnecessary daily skin care step that, in most cases, can be replaced with a product that's less irritating and entirely devoid of surfactants and/or simply more effective at cleansing the skin. If you're a bona fide micellar water lover—don't fret. mbg's experts have come up with a few excellent green swaps.