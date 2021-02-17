The 4 Mediterranean Essentials This Expert Says You Should Always Have On Hand

Mediterranean cooking hinges on wholesome ingredients. For that reason, embarking on an eating journey with this diet often starts with some key swaps or additions to your pantry. We were able to chat with Suzy Karadsheh, founder and chef at The Mediterranean Dish, where she shares recipes and more to make this popular diet accessible, and she shared her must-have items with us.

"The thing about following the Mediterranean diet, is a lot of people are wondering about where to start," she told mindbodygreen, "I think having a well-stocked pantry is one of the key ways that you can begin. You need to have those basic building blocks." But that doesn't mean dropping a ton of money in one shopping trip: "I always caution people, you don’t need to build your pantry overnight. It will take you some time." Here are some of the items she suggests for getting started—and the ones you should always try to have on hand.