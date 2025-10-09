Eating More Of This Food May Lower Depression Risk In Women By 62%

As nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., previously wrote on mindbodygreen, "Inflammation in the gut loops back to the brain, potentially leading to neurocognitive decline. Consuming fiber-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, especially of different colors (which provide a diverse set of vitamins, polyphenols, and flavonoids) can be a great way to keep your brain sharp as you grow older... Colorful veggies also contain phytonutrients and fiber and positively interact with gut microbes, which reduce inflammation in the body when we feed and nourish them well."