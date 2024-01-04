Like inflammation in other parts of the body, this inflammatory response can be harmful as well as helpful, especially when it persists over long periods. Just as we saw with acute inflammation, in an ideal world, once the threat is neutralized, the inflammatory response is turned off, and the neurons of your CNS can go back to their everyday tasks of helping you think, feel, know, move, respond, and react. If neuroinflammation grows unchecked because of chronic exposure to toxins or crossed wires in your immune system, serious problems can arise.