Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Mediterranean Diet May Lower Depression Risk In Women 60+, Research Finds

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 06, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy
March 06, 2024

The Mediterranean diet, celebrated for its longevity perks and user-friendly guidelines, keeps racking up new accolades. So when we came across a new study showing yet another benefit of following it, we weren't necessarily surprised. However, what's interesting about this research is that it digs into the specific foods that could be driving the most of the diet's effects.

Here's what to know about the latest research on how following a Mediterranean diet could support your mental well-being—and which foods, in particular, to prioritize.

The Mediterranean diet may lower depression risk in older women

For this new study1 published in the British Journal of Nutrition, researchers asked 798 (325 men and 473 women) participants between the ages of 64 and 97 to complete a food questionnaire. This helped them determine who followed the Mediterranean diet (high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats and low in sweets and processed foods) the most closely.

In the end, those who had a higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet were 54.6% less likely to have depression symptoms. When analyzing the data by gender, the researchers found that the association was particularly strong in women. In addition, women who followed a seafood-heavy version of the diet (eating three or more servings of fish a week) had a 62% lower risk of depression.

Researchers have a few guesses about why a seafood-heavy Mediterranean diet might be associated with reduced depression risk in women: For starters, fatty fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids that are closely linked to mental health2. Their ratio of monosaturated fats to saturated fats may also support a healthy inflammatory response3 in the body, which can pay off for your brain and mood.

The study found that men who ate more nuts and fruits also had a 82% reduction in depressive symptoms, highlighting the potential mental health benefits of a diet high in unprocessed plant foods, regardless of sex.

As nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D. previously wrote on mindbodygreen, "Inflammation in the gut loops back to the brain, potentially leading to neurocognitive decline4. Consuming fiber-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, especially of different colors (which provide a diverse set of vitamins, polyphenols, and flavonoids), can be a great way to keep your brain sharp as you grow older... Colorful veggies also contain phytonutrients and fiber and positively interact with gut microbes, which reduce inflammation in the body when we feed and nourish them well."

However, the study doesn't explain the reasons behind the sex-based differences in results, indicating a need for further gender-specific research.

This study joins a growing body of research showing that healthy fats, specifically omega-3 fatty acids, are beneficial for whole-body health. In addition to supporting mood, omega-3s have been shown to support memory, joint comfort5, vision, heart health6, and even more areas of concern that become increasingly important with age. 

While some cultures are well-accustomed to daily seafood, studies show Americans tend to under-consume fish. So, take this as a reminder to source some of your proteins from the sea every once in a while. To ensure your catch is sustainable, opt for small, fatty "SMASH" fish (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, herring, and sardines) when possible. You can also level up your brain health routine by taking a daily omega-3 supplement. Research shows that supplementing with omega-3s can also boost cardiovascular health, vision, joint health, and more.* Here’s a curated list of the most potent omega-3 supplements if you’re on the hunt.

The takeaway

New research suggests that high adherence to the Mediterranean diet could mitigate depression risk in women over 60, much thanks to the increased omega-3 fatty acid consumption. For a deeper dive into what the Mediterranean diet entails and some meal inspiration, check out this guide

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

This Psychiatrist's Tip Is Proven To Make You Happier & It Takes 3 Seconds
Mental Health

This Psychiatrist's Tip Is Proven To Make You Happier & It Takes 3 Seconds

Hannah Frye

This Supplement Gives Me Literal Peace Of Mind That I'm Taking Care Of My Brain
Integrative Health

This Supplement Gives Me Literal Peace Of Mind That I'm Taking Care Of My Brain

Emma Engler

I Swapped Melatonin For This Supplement And Have Never Slept Better*
Integrative Health

I Swapped Melatonin For This Supplement And Have Never Slept Better*

Paula Manzanera

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In
Integrative Health

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In

Francis Palmer, MD

This Protein Shake Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake — But Is It Healthy?
Integrative Health

This Protein Shake Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake — But Is It Healthy?

Carleigh Ferrante

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Sneaky Signs You're Drained Of Vitamin D Right Now (& What To Do)
Integrative Health

5 Sneaky Signs You're Drained Of Vitamin D Right Now (& What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Women May Reap The Same Exercise Benefits As Men In Less Time, Study Finds
Women's Health

Women May Reap The Same Exercise Benefits As Men In Less Time, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

This Psychiatrist's Tip Is Proven To Make You Happier & It Takes 3 Seconds
Mental Health

This Psychiatrist's Tip Is Proven To Make You Happier & It Takes 3 Seconds

Hannah Frye

This Supplement Gives Me Literal Peace Of Mind That I'm Taking Care Of My Brain
Integrative Health

This Supplement Gives Me Literal Peace Of Mind That I'm Taking Care Of My Brain

Emma Engler

I Swapped Melatonin For This Supplement And Have Never Slept Better*
Integrative Health

I Swapped Melatonin For This Supplement And Have Never Slept Better*

Paula Manzanera

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In
Integrative Health

How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In

Francis Palmer, MD

This Protein Shake Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake — But Is It Healthy?
Integrative Health

This Protein Shake Tastes Like A Chocolate Milkshake — But Is It Healthy?

Carleigh Ferrante

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Sneaky Signs You're Drained Of Vitamin D Right Now (& What To Do)
Integrative Health

5 Sneaky Signs You're Drained Of Vitamin D Right Now (& What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Women May Reap The Same Exercise Benefits As Men In Less Time, Study Finds
Women's Health

Women May Reap The Same Exercise Benefits As Men In Less Time, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.