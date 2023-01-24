If you had the conversation with your boyfriend and found out he wasn't being unfaithful, this might be the opportunity to look inward. If he wasn't cheating, that doesn't mean that everything is magically better and that your emotional state will go back to normal. Your concern about this indicates there are issues in the relationship that need to be addressed, which could be attributed to their distant or changing behavior or one of your insecurities.

"If you've already done all the digging possible and you find absolutely nothing to indicate that your partner is cheating but can't shake the idea that they are, it may be something that you need to work on on your own," Sanders says.

"Sometimes we carry betrayal trauma and attachment trauma into our romantic relationships. It's very human of you, and it's OK, but you have to heal that trauma in order for it not to taint and cloud your relationships," she says. "Finding a good counselor who specializes in attachment, emotionally focused therapy, or internal family systems can help you do exactly that."