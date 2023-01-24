It starts by becoming curious about their behavior and taking stock of growing signs that point to infidelity in the relationship like the list above. Look out for patterns that reveal they may be cheating on you. Just know that policing their behavior to gather evidence can only go far. The healthiest approach is also the only way you will know the answer, which is by having a conversation with them. As you're talking to them, notice their body language and any attempts to avert the conversation with deflection and denial.

(Still want to know if he's telling the truth? Here's how to tell if someone is lying to you.)