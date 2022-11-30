These kinds of body language cues convey discomfort, which can certainly arise from lying—but take this all with a grain of salt. Studies have shown that certain body language doesn't always indicate lying1 , and as such, isn't actually a good measure of whether someone is lying. Eye movements, for example, can simply mean someone is thinking or processing, according to research published in the journal Current Directions in Psychological Science2 . (Plus, there are a variety of other reasons someone may be physically uncomfortable that have nothing to do with their honesty.)