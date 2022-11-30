Short answer: There is no surefire way to tell if someone is lying. Long answer: The signs of lying mentioned above—coupled with your own intuition—can help you figure out if they're lying both in the moment and over a period of time.

Of course, you can always open up an honest dialogue and ask them yourself (which we'll get into shortly), but if you're not interested in having that conversation yet, there are some other helpful things to know.

Your intuition, for one thing, may be better than any clues this person is going to give you—and that's according to research. One 2014 study published in the journal Psychological Science4 notes that lies may actually be more accurately detected when "less-conscious mental processes" (like intuition) are used. "In two experiments, we demonstrated that indirect measures of deception detection are significantly more accurate than direct measures," the study authors explain.

It's also important to understand the person you're dealing with, according to Birkel and Spinelli. They both note that regardless of whether it's right or wrong, people have their own motivations or conditioning that compel them to lie, whether they had to lie to get through a tumultuous childhood, or they're engaging in some sort of defensive strategy. So if you think someone could have a clear motivation for lying, that's definitely something to think about.

However, Birkel also notes it's equally important to check yourself if you're someone who tends to think the worst, catastrophize, or experience paranoia.

Beyond that, you can consider confronting the person, perhaps asking them to get more specific with their story, Birkel suggests. But of course, there's no way to know if they're going to be honest, and they may be especially less likely to be truthful if you call them a liar.

Ultimately, Birkel tells mbg, "I don't think there's any way of really knowing, and one of the most important things is to have a really clear sense of your own boundaries."