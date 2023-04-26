Facing your emotions head-on isn't easy, but you'll thank yourself in the long run for letting your tears flow. In fact, crying can actually make you feel less stressed both physically and mentally. To ensure these tears don't dry out your skin too much, apply a hydrating moisturizer or mask post-cry. If you're concerned about puffy eyes, apply a cool compress to ease the swell. If you want to learn even more about crying and why it's so good for you (and when it may not be helpful), this guide is for you.