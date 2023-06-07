The trend actually dates back to 2021, when comedian and writer Sophia Wilson Pelton tweeted: “To me, the height of luxury is drinking three liquids at once: one for hydration, one for energy, and one for fun.” They then took to TikTok to give more context, and the video has since racked up over 450,000 views, with people sharing their personal three-drink combinations in the comments.

Content creator Kristen West, who dedicates her page to helpful productivity tips, jokingly calls herself a “beverage goblin,” noting that the trio helps keep her focused as she works from home. “Never underestimate the power of a fun little drink to help your productivity,” she writes.

But let’s unpack the science behind the trend, shall we? First, we know that hydration plays a significant role in your focus and overall brain health; in fact, even a 1 to 2% drop in hydration can lead to symptoms associated with brain fog1 , like fatigue, headache, and poor concentration. And even modest amounts of caffeine have been shown to help improve focus, stimulate the mind, and clear brain fog, Uma Naidoo, M.D., a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist, previously told mbg.

As for the “fun” beverage? Well, those accounts may be more anecdotal, but it makes sense that something that stimulates your senses (sparkling water, for example) can also stimulate your focus. Or whip up a green juice or smoothie, and you’ll feed your brain extra vitamins and minerals that help balance neurotransmitters and enhance performance (just take it from board-certified neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.)