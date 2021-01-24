mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
8 Warming Instant Pot Dinner Recipes We Love

8 Warming Instant Pot Dinner Recipes We Love

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight

Image by Sergio Marcos / Stocksy

January 24, 2021 — 11:19 AM

The Instant Pot is the kitchen trend that just keeps on giving. Since it hit the market, it's become a relatively common kitchen item, and fans swear by its ability to cut down on cook times and ease the stress of meals. It's also something of a powerhouse for efficient healthy cooking, because it makes things like big batches of bone broth a breeze.

Cooking dinner on a busy weeknight is a perfect time to reach for the popular appliance. And with this mix of plant-based and protein-filled dishes, you'll have plenty of inspiration for healthy, delicious meals.

1. Simple Steamed Salmon Fillets

While this isn't necessarily a one pot situation, it simplifies the protein prep—and that means you have time to make an awesome kale salad or bowl of grains and veggies to form a bed for these gorgeous salmon fillets. Learning to work with frozen seafood is a great skill for helping keep food waste down: by freezing the fish, it increases the shelf life. Simply place the frozen salmon, lemon slices, salt, pepper, and liquid in the Instant Pot and let it cook.

Find the recipe here.

Advertisement

2. Savory Multigrain Porridge

Oatmeal may not be what jumps to mind for a dinner, but this porridge isn't made with oats: it features a rice and multigrain blend. But with this savory take on a breakfast dish makes for a super satisfying (and budget-friendly) weeknight dinner, especially when topped with flavorful sauces like sambal oelek or Sriracha.

Find the recipe here.

3. Nightshade-Free Turkey Curry Chili

White chilis are a class all their own, but this dish goes one a step further and cuts all nightshades from the recipe. Nightshades are a family of produce that includes tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, bell peppers, and some spices and herbs. Though many people can enjoy them without issue, they can cause inflammation for others. This turkey chili is full of flavor from nutrient-rich sources: carrots, sweet potatoes, cumin, curry powder, and mushrooms.

Find the recipe here.

4. Greek Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

Sure, spaghetti is a classic dinner, but this version blends the Italian staple with Greek flavors. And thanks to the Instant Pot, the sauce develops a deep flavor, without hours of cooking. To really make this dish spectacular, top it with aged myzithra, a cheese produce on the Greek island of Crete.

Find the recipe here.

Advertisement

5. Butternut Squash Curry

Like a good pasta sauce, a rich curry takes time—something that the Instant Pot can expedite. This plant-based curry is packed with flavor that begins with red Thai curry paste, accented with fresh ginger and garlic. Packed with nutrients from spinach and butternut squash, and topped with bright notes from pomegranate and fresh cilantro, it's a complete meal in one Instant Pot.

Find the recipe here.

6. Vietnamese Beef "Noodle" Soup

The Instant Pot offers an awesome opportunity for soup, because it can make great broths in less time, and break down proteins so they're tender and delicious. This dish is inspired by Pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle dish—but with zoodles instead of noodles. It's packed with flavors from spices (like cinnamon, coriander, clove, and star anise) and some fresh jalapeño on top.

Find the recipe here.

Advertisement

7. Chicken Zoodle Soup

While we're talking soup, what's better than good ole chicken noodle—it's a classic for a reason. This soup, just like the beef dish above, uses zoodles instead of noodles to cut down on carbs in the dish. But otherwise, the ingredients include the usual suspects: chicken stock, chopped onion, diced carrots, sliced celery, chicken breast, and poultry seasoning.

Find the recipe here.

8. Toasted Pearl Couscous with Butternut Squash, Kidney Beans & Feta

This hearty vegetarian dish features pantry staples like couscous and kidney beans, along with nice fresh ingredients like butternut squash and feta cheese, with lemon juice and dill. It usually takes a while to cook some of these hearty ingredients, but the Instant Pot takes care of the whole dish in less than an hour—prep and all. The key technique is toasting the couscous before cooking it, which brings out superb nuttiness.

Find the recipe here.

Low-lift dinners are weekday heroes: they make nights after long days of work or school a little more manageable. There are multiple options to try—whether you have an Instant Pot or just a sheet pan to put it all together.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The 3-Ingredient Tea This Nutritionist & Reiki Master Swears By For Immunity

Jamie Schneider
The 3-Ingredient Tea This Nutritionist & Reiki Master Swears By For Immunity
Food Trends

This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly

Abby Moore
This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

The Pandemic Can Trigger PTSD: Here Are 4 Expert-Backed Ways To Process Trauma

Abby Moore
The Pandemic Can Trigger PTSD: Here Are 4 Expert-Backed Ways To Process Trauma
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider
A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Personal Growth

What Japanese People In Their 80s & 90s Can Teach Us About Staying Hopeful

Eliza Sullivan
What Japanese People In Their 80s & 90s Can Teach Us About Staying Hopeful
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

7 Practical Ways To Release Scarcity & Adopt An Abundance Mindset

Sarah Regan
7 Practical Ways To Release Scarcity & Adopt An Abundance Mindset
Beauty

How To Exfoliate Your Face: Every Single Tip For Every Single Skin Type

Andrea Jordan
How To Exfoliate Your Face: Every Single Tip For Every Single Skin Type
Beauty

The Collagen Supplement This Trainer Uses For Strong Skin & Hair

Alexandra Engler
The Collagen Supplement This Trainer Uses For Strong Skin & Hair
Spirituality

The Astrological "Day of Miracles" Falls On Thursday: Here's What To Expect

The AstroTwins
The Astrological "Day of Miracles" Falls On Thursday: Here's What To Expect
Motivation

How This Psychologist Uses Performance Mindfulness To Prep For Any Challenge

Justin Anderson, Psy.D., LP
How This Psychologist Uses Performance Mindfulness To Prep For Any Challenge
Integrative Health

There Are 7 Types Of Hunger: Which One Are You Experiencing?

Lauryn Lax, OTD, NTP, CPT
There Are 7 Types Of Hunger: Which One Are You Experiencing?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/instant-pot-dinner-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!