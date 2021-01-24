8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight

The Instant Pot is the kitchen trend that just keeps on giving. Since it hit the market, it's become a relatively common kitchen item, and fans swear by its ability to cut down on cook times and ease the stress of meals. It's also something of a powerhouse for efficient healthy cooking, because it makes things like big batches of bone broth a breeze.

Cooking dinner on a busy weeknight is a perfect time to reach for the popular appliance. And with this mix of plant-based and protein-filled dishes, you'll have plenty of inspiration for healthy, delicious meals.