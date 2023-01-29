The N (for intuition) is given to people who lean more toward abstract thinking and interpretation when gathering information, while the F (for Feeling) designates people who are more drawn to the realm of emotions, relationships, and values. As board-certified clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously explained to mindbodygreen, NF people will have "an easier time understanding and connecting with someone else who is also able to use and rely on feelings, connection to others, and big-picture thinking."