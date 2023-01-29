According to Blaylock-Solar, the INFP may find the most relationship success with other NF types (ENFJ, ENFP, and INFJ), as well as ESFJs. For one thing, research suggests that if two people are the same when it comes to intuition/feeling (ENFP, INFP, ENFJ, INFJ), there's already a greater than 70% chance of compatibility—and that's because these people will process and experience the world in similar ways.

The N (for intuition) is given to people who lean more toward abstract thinking and interpretation when gathering information, while the F (for Feeling) designates people who are more drawn to the realm of emotions, relationships, and values. As board-certified clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously explained to mindbodygreen, NF people will have "an easier time understanding and connecting with someone else who is also able to use and rely on feelings, connection to others, and big-picture thinking."

Additionally, as Blaylock-Solar explains, it's important for an INFP to have a partner who can help balance some of the areas they struggle with. Namely, INFPs can be big-picture thinkers who are sometimes indecisive, so having a partner with the Judging trait (as opposed to Perceiving), can help INFPs stay on track and get things done.

Similarly, INFPs can be more reserved, despite craving connection. Someone who is more extroverted, while still sharing those intuitive and feeling qualities, would likely mesh well with an INFP and help bring them out of their shell, Blaylock-Solar says.