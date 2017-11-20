I Tried Intermittent Fasting. Here's What It's Actually Like

I've been doing a lot of research on intermittent fasting and was excited to give it a try. Although the information was compelling, I wanted to see for myself if it really worked. The thing I quickly found out was that there is no one right way to do intermittent fasting. In fact, there are numerous techniques you can follow.

Some different fasting protocols include every-other-day fasting, two days of fasting followed by five days of regular eating, 16 hours of fasting followed by an eight-hour eating window, and on and on. There are even intermittent fasting protocols that do not focus on fasting at all but rather on extreme calorie restriction for a few days followed by normal calorie intake on nonfasting days.

I know from experience that fasting for an entire day does not work for me. In fact, I've never been able to complete an entire day without caving in and eating. Even if I can make it most of the day without eating, when dinnertime rolls around, I am so ravenous that I break the fast and gorge myself.

I decided to follow five rules during my 10-day intermittent fast: