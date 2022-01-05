How To Turn Someone On: An Extremely Hot, Detailed Guide

When you're vibing with someone and feeling that delicious IRL tension, sex is usually the go-to move to satisfy that urge. But if an orgasm is always seen as the best way to relieve that pent-up desire, you're missing out on all of the other exciting ways you can sensually push the limits with that special someone.

Contrary to (gendered) popular belief, it's not true that men are always down and ready for sex. While foreplay is often seen as a crucial element for women to fully enjoy intimacy, that sort of thoughtful seduction is rarely applied to men and how their partners can also make them feel special, sexy, and wanted. No matter the genders involved, turning each other on is essential to prime intimacy with the emotional readiness needed to access deeper, feverish states of desire.

So, here is our deep dive on how to turn on a guy and titillate their senses—mind, body, and soul: