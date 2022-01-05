How To Turn Someone On: An Extremely Hot, Detailed Guide

Esther Perel famously once said that love enjoys knowing everything about you, but desire needs mystery. "Our lives have become a matter of public record. We are compelled to post every meal we eat, every date we go on, and everything we do on social media," Turner says. "Refraining from sharing every moment of your day with those around you creates an air of mystery. Surprise and intrigue can be some of the most compelling turn-ons." Plus, it has the extra benefit of getting you to live in the moment and refocus on what matters.