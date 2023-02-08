Sunscreen is arguably the most important step in any skin care routine, but not everyone follows the recommended daily step (or applies nearly enough). Part of the reason: Many sunscreens can feel gritty, leave a white cast, mattify your natural glow, and provide an overall less than ideal sensorial experience.

I’ve never loved the feel of SPF either—however, I recently discovered a hack that changed the game. I tested it on a few different sunscreen formulas, and trust me, it makes any SPF feel a million times better.