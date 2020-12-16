The Nighttime Supplement That Our Co-CEO Uses To Wind Down Before Bed*
Good sleep starts with a solid nighttime routine. Most of us can't expect the mind to quiet the second we get in bed. Especially if we've had a long day, we need to start the wind-down process about an hour or two ahead of time.
There are many ways to get into the sleep zone: You can read an escapist book, take a hot bath or shower, or journal to let go of lingering thoughts from the day. mbg's hemp multi+ can also be, as our co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob puts it, a "seep appetizer" that makes any and all of these practices feel more relaxing.*
Here's the scoop on the calming supplement and how to incorporate it at bedtime.
Why hemp can be helpful come bedtime.*
During a recent Sleep Summit, Wachob and functional medicine Robert Rountree, M.D. talked about all things sleep and nightly routine. When Wachob said that he'd found taking hemp multi+ at night had been helping his sleep, Rountree said that it made sense. While hemp extract isn't a sedative, it does have a relaxing quality due to the way it interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS).*
Rountree considers the ECS to be "one of the greatest discoveries in modern neuropsychology." "We have this whole system, this whole body of receptors, that are in our brain, our central nervous system, our peripheral nerves, our gut. These cannabinoid receptors are everywhere," he told Wachob. This expansive system of receptors is also referred to as the "master regulatory system," as it helps the entire body maintain balance and homeostasis. So why don't we learn more about it in health class?
Well, for a while, the ECS was most closely associated with THC—a cannabinoid in marijuana that causes people to feel high because of how it activates ECS receptors in the brain. But the more we're learning about the ECS, the more we're realizing that other compounds can interact with it, too—including ones that are non-psychoactive and legal in all 50 states.
"In studying all the different compounds in marijuana, [researchers] discovered this whole family of CBD-like compounds, which you get in hemp oil without THC," Rountree explained. Instead of engaging with ECS receptors in the brain, these legal compounds seem to calm down receptors in the nervous system—home of the body's relaxation response.* There's still a lot we don't know about the ECS and the compounds that affect it, but the system is largely considered an exciting next frontier in mind-body medicine.
CBD and the other cannabinoids in hemp might also be well-suited to bedtime because of the way they impact hormones.* "From very preliminary studies, we think that it potentially helps wind down the amount of cortisol that's being pumped out," double board-certified medical doctor Dani Gordon, M.D., previously told mbg of CBD. "If you lower the stress hormone levels, it has this kind of cascade effect for sleep," he says. "It indirectly can help us sleep—especially because most run-of-the-mill insomnia is related to stress."
The bottom line.
Hemp multi+—which combines hemp extract with other ECS supporters like hops flower—can help make any nighttime ritual all the more relaxing. "It's helped me tremendously to wind down," Wachob says. (Later in the night, he follows it up with magnesium+, another mbg supplement that's more targeted to sleep, for a powerful 1-2 punch.) It's an effective tool to add to your arsenal for those nights when it's 10pm but your brain is still acting like it's noon.